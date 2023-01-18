EST/WILLIAMSON, L. Published 6:54 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota District Court Mower County Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-22-2536

Case Type: Formal

Unsupervised

Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing

In re the Estate of Lewis E. Williamson, a/k/a Lewis Evert Williamson, Deceased

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

March 06, 2023

Probate Hearing

9:45 AM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Kevin Siefken, Mower County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit

https://www.mncourts.gov/Re

mote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

• Contact the court at 507-509-7013 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.

• If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 598 5509

Passcode: 333334

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Click Share Video.

Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Re

mote-Hearings.

Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.

Dated: December 30, 2022

Kristine M. Bartness

Mower County Court Administrator

201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3

Austin MN 55912

507-509-7013

