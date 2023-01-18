EST/POTACH, M. Published 6:52 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-27

Estate of: Mildred

Christina Potach, a/k/a

Mildred C. Potach, a/k/a Mildred Potach, a/k/a Chris Potach Decedent.

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated December 22, 2003 and codicil(s) to the will, dated July 21, 2008 and February 16, 2011 have been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kurt S. Potach whose address is 2217 SE 17th St., Austin, MN 55912 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 28 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: January 11, 2023

Darla J. Busian,

Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Name: Steven T. Rizzi, Jr.

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 153126

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email:srizzi@adamsrizzisween.com

