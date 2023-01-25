Education Briefs

Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Daily Herald

University of Wisconsin-Stout 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Adams

Caden Sorenson, Senior, BS computer and electrical engineering

Blooming Prairie

Reese Millam, Senior, BS computer science

North Dakota State University 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Ingrid V. Dolan, Nutrition Science

Blythe Johnson, Theatre Arts

Lucy Lagervall, Nursing

Megan E. Schultz, Marketing

Hayfield

Breanna A. Mundy Human Development and Family Sci.

University of Iowa 2022 Spring Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Elizabeth Becker, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Environmental Policy and Planning

Austin

Jacob Fuhrmeister, College of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Venenga, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Human Physiology

University of Jamestown 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Brownsdale

Megan Oswald

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

2022 Fall Dean’s List

Adams

Erin Hanson, Animal Science and Animal Science

Austin

Nicole Justice, Marketing Communications and Communication Studies

Faith Sayles, Animal Science

Blooming Prairie

Emily Kubicek, Biology

LeRoy

Kolton Arndorfer, Agricultural Business

Racine

Joanna Hansen, Animal Science

Rose Creek

Christian Hjelmen, Business Administration

Taopi

Daniel Boe, Engineering Technology

Benedictine College 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Caitlin Drees

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Isikiyah Hemann, College of Arts and Sciences

Mackai Hughson, College of Education and Human Sciences

Thomas Kroymann, College of Education and Human Sciences

Abigail Lewis, College of Education and Human Sciences

Kali Meiergerd, College of Arts and Sciences

Trey Myers, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Alex Petrik, College of Business

Madison Schlichter, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Molly Sheehan, College of Business

Blooming Prairie

Jillian Wigham, College of Education and Human Sciences

Racine

Ella Quam, College of Arts and Sciences

University of Minnesota-Duluth 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Rachel Christenson, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology

Brett Johnson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering

Samuel Johnson, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Management

Kaden Murley, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering Biochemistry

Jackson Steinbach, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology

Hayfield

Kylie Freeburg, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Pre Business

Kyle Jacobsen, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Physics

Allyson Rouhoff, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Pre Social Work

Lyle

Bryce Strouf, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Accounting

