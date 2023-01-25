Education Briefs
Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023
University of Wisconsin-Stout 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Adams
Caden Sorenson, Senior, BS computer and electrical engineering
Blooming Prairie
Reese Millam, Senior, BS computer science
North Dakota State University 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Ingrid V. Dolan, Nutrition Science
Blythe Johnson, Theatre Arts
Lucy Lagervall, Nursing
Megan E. Schultz, Marketing
Hayfield
Breanna A. Mundy Human Development and Family Sci.
University of Iowa 2022 Spring Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Elizabeth Becker, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Environmental Policy and Planning
Austin
Jacob Fuhrmeister, College of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Venenga, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Human Physiology
University of Jamestown 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Brownsdale
Megan Oswald
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
2022 Fall Dean’s List
Adams
Erin Hanson, Animal Science and Animal Science
Austin
Nicole Justice, Marketing Communications and Communication Studies
Faith Sayles, Animal Science
Blooming Prairie
Emily Kubicek, Biology
LeRoy
Kolton Arndorfer, Agricultural Business
Racine
Joanna Hansen, Animal Science
Rose Creek
Christian Hjelmen, Business Administration
Taopi
Daniel Boe, Engineering Technology
Benedictine College 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Caitlin Drees
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Isikiyah Hemann, College of Arts and Sciences
Mackai Hughson, College of Education and Human Sciences
Thomas Kroymann, College of Education and Human Sciences
Abigail Lewis, College of Education and Human Sciences
Kali Meiergerd, College of Arts and Sciences
Trey Myers, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Alex Petrik, College of Business
Madison Schlichter, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Molly Sheehan, College of Business
Blooming Prairie
Jillian Wigham, College of Education and Human Sciences
Racine
Ella Quam, College of Arts and Sciences
University of Minnesota-Duluth 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Rachel Christenson, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology
Brett Johnson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering
Samuel Johnson, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Management
Kaden Murley, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering Biochemistry
Jackson Steinbach, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology
Hayfield
Kylie Freeburg, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Pre Business
Kyle Jacobsen, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Physics
Allyson Rouhoff, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Pre Social Work
Lyle
Bryce Strouf, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Accounting