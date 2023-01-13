Education Briefs
Published 4:58 pm Friday, January 13, 2023
Wartburg College 2022 Fall Dean’s List
LeRoy
Haley Jacobsen
Adams
Madeline Merten
Iowa State University Fall 2022 Graduation
Austin
Tori Gardner, Bachelor of Science, Business Economics and Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Taopi
Alex Kiefer, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2022 Fall Honor Roll
Racine
Burkely Ravenhorst, Honor Roll
University of Minnesota-Rochester Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List
Adams
Kate Helgeson
Hayfield
Anthony Johnston