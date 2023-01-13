Education Briefs

Wartburg College 2022 Fall Dean’s List

LeRoy

Haley Jacobsen

Adams

Madeline Merten

Iowa State University Fall 2022 Graduation

Austin

Tori Gardner, Bachelor of Science, Business Economics and Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Taopi

Alex Kiefer, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2022 Fall Honor Roll

Racine

Burkely Ravenhorst, Honor Roll

University of Minnesota-Rochester Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List

Adams

Kate Helgeson

Hayfield

Anthony Johnston

