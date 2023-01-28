Bruins can’t complete comeback in Minot Published 10:13 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Austin Bruins scored two third period goals, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 3-2 to the Minotauros (19-16-1-1 overall) in Minot Friday.

Trent Wiemken stopped all 13 of the shots he saw in relief for Austin (23-8-3-4 overall) after Ethan Robertson stopped four of six shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 2 – 2

Minot 2 0 1 – 3

First period

(M) Tory Lund (Weston Knox, Colby Joseph) (power play) 5:44

(M) Chase LaPinta 14:33

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) Matthew Desiderio (Austin Salani) 9:07

(M) LaPinta (empty net) 19:14

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Salani, Walter Zacher) 19:47

Shots: Austin – 41; Minot – 20

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Minot – 1-for-2