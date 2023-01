Blooming Prairie boys bring down JWP Published 9:01 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (7-6 overall) in BP Friday.

Gabe Hein put up 25 points to lead BP (5-8 overall).

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 25; Zach Hein, 17; Brady Kittelson, 11; Jacob Pauly, 6; Cooper Cooke,6