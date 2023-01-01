Area to be placed in ice storm warning Published 3:33 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

Starting Monday evening, the National Weather Service will place the area in an ice storm warning.

According the NWS, the warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday night and will stretch through to 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The system coming through will include a wintery mix including freezing rain that could leave the area with a possibility of .1 and .2 of an inch of ice accumulation.

There is also the possibility of up to three inches of snow.

These conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions and power outages.