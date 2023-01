Area placed in winter weather advisory for Saturday Published 6:34 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The area has been placed into a winter weather starting at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and going to 10 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the area could receive 3 to 6 inches of snow. Winds are expected to pick up Saturday afternoon into the evening with gusts of between 15 to 25 mph. Impacts to travel should be expected.