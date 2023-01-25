AAF gala celebration to benefit Austin coming up Published 6:23 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Austin Area Foundation is encouraging members of the community that it is not too late to purchase tickets for the fourth annual fundraiser, “For the Love of Austin, benefiting the Austin Area Foundation.

The event is once again presented by Worlein Funeral Home and will be held at the Austin Country Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Tickets can be purchased online at the AAF website, www.austinareafoundation.org. They are priced at $60 per person and include a four-course meal. The festivities also include live and silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and presentations highlighting the impact of the AAF on the Austin area.

Since its inception, the Austin Area Foundation has distributed more than $280,000 to local nonprofit organizations through its Austin Legacy Endowment Fund. Proceeds from the event support the work and mission of the AAF to enhance the community through charitable giving.

Sponsorships for the event are also available with options starting at $250 and progressing to $500 and $1,000. All sponsorship options include tickets to the event. For additional information, please contact Executive Director, Steve Barrett, at 507-434-7494 or by email at director@austinareafoundation.org.”