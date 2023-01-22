22-1272-FC01 Published 4:34 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 21, 2022 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Deborah R. Nerveza, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 26, 2022 as Document Number A669140 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded on October 6, 2022 as Document Number A671794 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Land situated in the County of Mower in the State of MN Lot 1, except the south 1 1/2 feet thereof, Block 2, Zunk`s Addition to the City of Austin, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Registrar of Deeds in and for said county, and a tract described as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of said Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Zunk`s Addition to the City of Austin, thence west 6.6 feet, thence south 44 feet, thence east 6.6 feet, thence north on the west line of said Lot 44 feet to the place of beginning, Mower County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 713 15TH ST NE, AUSTIN, MN 55912 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $102,674.63 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Rocket Mortgage, LLC

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Rocket Mortgage, LLC TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 34.805.0070 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100039035052561049 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN 55912. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: December 01, 2022 ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760

(22-1272-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Austin Daily Herald: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022 Jan. 4 and 11, 2023

22-1272-FC01