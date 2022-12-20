UPDATE: Winter storm to impact area with snow, cold and high winds Published 8:36 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Area to be placed into winter storm warning starting Wednesday night

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning ahead of a system which is supposed to bring both snow and high winds starting today.

The warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday night and will stretch through to 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the system will begin impacting the area mainly after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and will continue into the nighttime hours with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible and another 3 to 5 inches inches possible Wednesday night. Wind could possibly gust to 26 mph.

The chance of snow drops off Thursday, but the winds will pick up to between 18 to 23 mph and gusts of around 33 mph. Those winds are expected to increase further into Thursday night to 23-28 mph and gusts of 43 mph.

The high winds are expected to carry into Friday where the high will be just -3 and a low of -10 Friday night.

Again, winds are expected to gust into the 40s both Thursday night an Friday afternoon.

By the time the entire system is done the area could see between 4-6 inches of snow.

The wind will drive wind chills even lower, as much as -40, Thursday night through Friday.

People traveling should be aware of blowing snow, especially in open areas. The system could also cause power outages.