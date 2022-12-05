William J. Murphy, 88

William James Murphy, 88, of Lyle, MN died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home.

Billy was born in Austin, MN on November 17, 1934 to Wilfred and Calista (Hoban) Murphy. He lived on the family farm north of Lyle his entire life, where he enjoyed hard work on the farm such as hay bailing and milking cows. Billy was the family historian, and was known for his wry sense of humor, and strong political views. He also was an avid reader and liked to keep up on medical news, holistic cures and home remedies.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wilfred and Calista Murphy, sister Madonna Murphy, brother and sister-in-law Loren & Marcella Murphy, sister and brother-in-law Loretta & Charles “Chuck” Lenton, niece Mary Murphy and niece Theresa Lenton.

Billy is survived by his nieces and nephews: Thomas Murphy, Dean & Carol Murphy, David & Wendy Murphy, Chris & Michelle Murphy, Julie & Gary Frein, James & Lisa Lenton, Tom & Carol Lenton, Rick Lenton, Nancy & Tim Cogswell, and Maryann Lenton; many grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Father Greg Leif officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the donor’s choice.