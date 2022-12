SMART Transit limiting travel to town for Friday Published 9:16 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Because of the recent snow fall, SMART Transit in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, and Waseca will operate buses in town only, and on plowed streets only.

There will be no out of town travel today

For more information, people can call the SMART dispatch office with any questions or concerns: 507-433-2379.