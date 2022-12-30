Ryan J. Baldus, 32, was born October 16, 1990 to parents, James and Teresa (Schenk) Baldus. He attended St. Augustine grade school and graduated from Austin High School.

Ryan was employed locally at Quality Pork Processors. He loved to fish, hunt, longboard, spend time at the family cabin with his dog Lucy, and was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his dog, Lucy; parents, James and Teresa Baldus; son, Connor and daughter, Emma Baldus; sister, Brianna (Baldus) Christinson; brother-in-law, Kyle Christinson; nephews, Landon, Gray, and Tate; grandmother, Mitzi Schenk; grandfather, Cliff Reed; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jiles and Nancy Baldus-Reed; James Schenk; uncle, Tom Schenk.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials are preferred to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com