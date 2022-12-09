Pansy Nelson, 100, of Rochester, MN formerly of Austin, MN passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, to a better place, peacefully at home where she lived with Jill and Tom.

Pansy June Engler was born June 18, 1922, at home in Rosehill Township to David and Mary (Noding) Engler Sr. She was baptized at Rosehill Lutheran Church on July 2, 1922. Pansy attended country school in Rosehill through the 8th grade. In adulthood, she attended Dale Carnegie public speaking classes and went on to teach others the skill of public speaking. At the age of 50, after a back injury, Pansy went back to school at Austin Community College, obtained her Associates Degree and graduated in the top percentage of her class, Phi Beta Kappa. Pansy was united in marriage to LaVerne Nelson on January 29, 1941 at Faith Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN. They moved to Rockford, IL for a year before relocating back to Westbrook, where LaVerne and Pansy eventually bought the Red Owl Grocery Store in 1953. The couple enjoyed working together and raising four children. Eventually, in 1968, they ended up in Austin, MN and Pansy was pursued for employment as a manager and buyer for Lundburg’s House of Fashion, which she accepted after finishing college.

Pansy and LaVerne enjoyed visiting family for every major event in their lives. In their retirement, the couple traveled extensively; their bags were always packed and ready for the next cruise or adventure! Pansy was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN and Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. She was currently attending Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Rochester. Her faith in God was always first.

Pansy is survived by three children, Sanjia Restorff of Minnetonka, MN, Connie Redding of McKinney, TX, Jill (Tom) Lundberg of Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law, Ivah Nelson of Owatonna, MN; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; her parents; her son, James; grandsons Kyle Nelson and Scott Nerhus; siblings, Lawrence, David Jr., Hilda, Agnes, Florence, and Viola; sons-in-law, Herb Restorff and James Redding.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Glenn Monson will be officiating the funeral. There will also be Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15 at Mahn Family Funeral Home – Rochester Chapel. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice and mailed to Sanjia Restorff, 11001 Bren Road East, Minnetonka, MN 55343 Apt. #622. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.