Packer girls hold off Panthers in Century Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The Austin girls basketball team scored a 50-46 win over Rochester Century (5-2 overall) in Rochester Tuesday.

Olivia Walsh paced the Packers (5-2 overall) with 17 points.

Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 17; Ajiem Agwa, 13; Quinn Osgood, 9; Marissa Shute, 7; Kristen Neilson, 3; Cassidy Shute, 1