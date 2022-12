McQuery’s double-double pushes RCC past Rainy River Published 5:34 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team beat Rainy River 82-47 on the road Friday.

Camryn McQuery had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Blue Devils (8-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Camryn McQuery, 18; Kenai Holden, 13; Laura Granada, 11; Macie Wrdel, 10; Savannah Longhoma, 10; Nora Mecoleta, 10; Erika Thurnau, 3