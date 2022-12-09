Man violates parole, sentenced to 3 years Published 5:47 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

A man sentenced in September of this year to seven years supervised probation on four felony counts of felony possession of child pornography has now landed prison time for parole violations.

Derek Charles Megraw, 38, was taken back into custody Tuesday after a hearing in Mower County District Court. He has been in custody since Nov. 18.

Court documents don’t specifically mention what the parole violations entailed, however, the Mower County Jail lists predatory offender failing to mail verification within 10 days or report during the month of birth and possessing pornographic works.

Judge Kevin Siefken handed down amended sentences of 30, 25, 20 and 15 months in prison for the four felony charges he was originally convicted of on Sept. 2. The sentences will run concurrently. He also is required to pay a $2,000 fine.

Megraw was initially arrested on July 1, 2020, when law enforcement executed a search warrant of a home in the 100 block of Clinton Street in Mapleview as well as vehicles and Megraw himself.

An agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension advised an Austin Police detective that there had been probable cause to arrest Megraw, who according to the court complaint, showed little surprise, and had asked to speak to a lawyer.

Law enforcement seized a number of devices from the home including several computers, cell phones and hard-drives.

The devices were sent to the BCA for forensic examination, however, the BCA agent also indicated that devices previewed on scene contained numerous images of child pornography.

Megraw was initially charged with nine felony counts of possessing child pornography, pleading not guilty to five of the charges on July 16, 2020. He later plead guilty to the other four counts on May 31, 2022.

All other charges were eventually dismissed during a disposition on Sept. 2.