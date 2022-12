Lyle-Pacelli boys suffer first loss of the season Published 8:06 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team had its six game winning streak come to an end when it lost to Cannon Falls (4-2 overall) 76-60 in Hayfield Wednesday.

Buay Koak had 30 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for LP (6-1 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 30; Jake Truckenmiller, 17; Landon Meyer, 5; Mac Nelson, 4; Trey Anderson, 4