Leonard  Darnell, 95

Leonard Darnell entered eternal rest on 12/15/22 at the age of 95. Leonard was born in Ulysses, NE on June 15, 1927 to Ray Darnell and Lelah (Dunbar) Darnell. Leonard attended school at Garrison, NE for the first 8 years then graduated from David City high school in 1945. He then opened a small garage in Garrison where he repaired cars. The garage burnt down shortly after he started. He was called to service in 1945 and served 2 years in Korea. When he came back, he went to school in Milford, NE for auto tech training for 6 months. His father had a serious auto accident and he had to return home to care for his father and farm the land. One evening he went roller skating at the skating rink in David City and met his future wife, Darlene Aerts. On June 14, 1952, they were married in David City, NE. They were married for 70 years. They farmed for 5 years near David City and then after buying a farm in MN they moved to Sargeant, MN in 1957. Leonard farmed for around 35 years, and additional 15 years he farmed with his son Dean before Dean took over the farm. The couple moved to Brownsdale, MN. The couple spent the coldest months of winter in Weslaco, TX for years. Leonard and Darlene were blessed with 4 children, Barb Ryan of Stewartville, Luann Darnell Virk of Rochester, Carol Smith of Brownsdale and Dean Darnell of Sargeant.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lelah Darnell and his brother Reynold Darnell. Leonard has 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren with one on the way.

A memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 2nd Street NE in Hayfield, MN with Father William Becker celebrating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday. Lunch will follow the service with burial in the spring. Blessed be his memory.