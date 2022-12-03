Judy A. Reul, 77

Judy Ann Reul, age 77, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1945, in Osage, Iowa to Viggo and Bessie (Benson) Petersen. She graduated from Leroy High School in 1963 and married her husband, Paul Reul on July 5, 1974, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She worked as a secretary for Prudential Insurance for 30 years and Hormel Corporation for 15 years. She enjoyed traveling, working in her flower gardens, shopping at Younkers and many other places.

Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul; sister, Joan (Allan) Lewison; nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Viggo and Bessie Petersen.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A light luncheon will be served following the conclusion of the funeral service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.