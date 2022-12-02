Jena DeMoss: Nutrient-rich in a nutshell Published 5:40 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Is the hustle and bustle of the holiday season leaving you low on energy? Are you struggling to find a tasty yet easy on-the-go snack? I have the perfect solution to both of those problems with Blue Diamond almonds!

Just one serving of almonds (about 28) packs a nutritional punch with plant-based protein and fiber. Pairing a serving of nuts with a piece of fruit is a great on-the-go snack for all your holiday shopping endeavors. Nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium also help keep the immune system running smoothly and help stabilize blood sugar levels.

This Dietitian’s Pick of the Month is sure to please any member of the family including both sweet and savory flavor options. Also, be sure to check out their limited-edition seasonal flavors:

• Snickerdoodle — Deliciously indulgent with a cinnamon sugar seasoning that would make a cookie jealous.

• Peppermint Cocoa — Inspired by winter’s favorite beverage with a delicious chocolatey flavor and a hint of peppermint.

Dietitians’ reasons to choose blue diamond almonds:

• A delicious “superfood” containing more than 13 grams of “healthful” monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in one serving.

• 5-6 grams of plant-based protein and a good source of fiber per serving.

• Include almonds in your favorite trail mix, smoothie or morning oatmeal, or add on top of yogurt, a salad or rice dish.

• A convenient on-the-go snack option for busy schedules.

Keep the holiday cheer flowing by cooking up this delicious snack mix recipe and you’ll be sure to convert the entire family into almond-lovers.

Spicy Ranch Snack Mix

Serves 14

All you need

• 2 cups corn cereal

• 1 cup Hy-Vee waffle pretzels, broken

• ½ cup lightly salted Blue Diamond almonds

• ½ cup cheddar-flavored goldfish baked snack crackers

• 2 (2.12-oz each) pkgs cheddar cheese crisps

• ½ cup Hy-Vee walnuts

• ¼ cup Hy-Vee roasted and salted pepitas

• ¼ cup Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted

• 1½ tbsp Hy-Vee ranch dressing mix

• 1½ tsp Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce

• ¼ tsp Hy-Vee cayenne pepper

All you do

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Toss together corn cereal, pretzels, almonds, goldfish crackers, cheddar cheese crisps, walnuts and pepitas on a large rimmed baking pan.

2. Combine melted butter, ranch dressing mix, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle over cereal mixture; toss to coat.

3. Bake 40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Recipe adapted from: www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/spicy-ranch-snack-mix