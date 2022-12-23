In Your Community: People First Aktion Club takes action

Published 5:13 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Daily Herald

People First Aktion Club members presented a $500 donation to Major Jeffrey Strickler of the Austin Salvation Army for the Feed A Family Program. The club also collected items for the Salvation Army Food Shelf. Photo provided

