In Your Community: People First Aktion Club takes action
Published 5:13 pm Friday, December 23, 2022
By
Daily Herald
People First Aktion Club members presented a $500 donation to Major Jeffrey Strickler of the Austin Salvation Army for the Feed A Family Program. The club also collected items for the Salvation Army Food Shelf. Photo provided
