In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club Published 5:11 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Mary Kidwiler Moritz greeted members of the Brownsdale Study Club on Dec. 20. Her home had a festive air with fresh flowers and a tree loaded with ornaments from special trips and family mementos. President Shelley Vogel opened the meeting with the reading of the Collect. Five members answered the roll call, “Favorite Childhood Memory of Christmas.” The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved. Therese Manggaard read the article featuring Carter Vogel that appeared in the Mower County Independent.

There was no old business. Under new business, Shelly reminded members that we will not be meeting during the winter months. Our next meeting will be April 18 at Therese’s home.

Mary made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Therese.

Fern Paschke presented the main topics, “St. Nicholas Day, Dec. 6” and “Gingerbread House Day Dec. 12.”

St. Nicholas is also known as Father Christmas, Kris Kringle, Papa Noel, Babbo Natale and Santa Claus. December 6 marks the anniversary of the death of the third century Catholic saint who inspired the modern versions of Santa Claus. St. Nicholas is said to have sold all that he owned, giving the money to the poor. He dedicated his entire life serving and caring for the sick and suffering. Gingerbread was a favorite food of an Armenian monk, Gregory of Nicopolis. He brought gingerbread to Europe around 992 AD and taught French Christians to bake it. Early versions were not made into homes, but were sturdy images of saints.

Mary’s blast from the past highlighted the Dec. 17, 1997 meeting which was held at Mary Gallaher’s home. Ten members answered the roll call, “Where would you choose to be if you couldn’t be home at Christmas?” Priscilla Augustine, Treasurer for the Mower County Humane Society sent a letter of thanks to the Study Club for their $12 donation. The Humane Society is seeking to find a building that has running water and can be heated during the winter months. The member signed a get well card for Verna Kirtz who is ill with pneumonia. Laura Akkerman presented a review of the book, “On My Own at 107,” written by Sadie Delany.

Mary served a decadent chocolate dessert.

Submitted by Therese Manggaard, secretary