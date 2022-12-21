Gary Lonergan, 68

Gary Lee Lonergan, 68, of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Gary was born on May 16, 1954 in Osage, Iowa to Robert and Jean (Heydeman) Lonergan. He graduated from Elkton High School.

In his spare time Gary enjoyed doing wood work in his garage and gardening. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends in the Brownsdale Social Club. He served as a volunteer firefighter in the Brownsdale Fire Department for over 25 years. He was especially happy when he got to spend time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lonergan and brother Michael Lonergan.

Gary is survived by his children: Bobbie Jo and Jonathan Mucha, Kasson, Minnesota; David and Amanda Lonergan, Rochester, Minnesota; grandchildren: Logan, Simon, Hailey, and Macy; mother: Jean Lonergan, Dexter, Minnesota; siblings: Vicky and Bob Stocks, Dexter, Minnesota; Duane and Amy Lonergan, Austin, Minnesota; Randy and Jill Lonergan, Dexter, Minnesota; Glenn and Michelle Lonergan, Rochester, Minnesota; sister-in-law: Lori Brennen, Rochester, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary for one hour before the service. Interment will be in Dexter Cemetery.