Eunice Darlene Tippman, 89

Eunice Darlene Tippman, age 89, Passed away December 18th, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Eunice was born to Arthur and Edna (Stream) Culbert on April 4th 1933 in Renova, MN. On November 11th, 1971 she married Gordon Tippman. They resided in Rural Caledonia and later moved into Caledonia. Gordon passed away December 9th 2019. At that time Eunice moved to St. Marks Nursing home in Austin MN. Eunice enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always loved holding the new babies. She loved to dance, color, embroidery, play cards and Sequence (“Secret”, as she called it)..and she always looked forward to going to the county fair to play bingo. She was always fun to be around and will be greatly missed.

Eunice was survived by her sister in law Evelyn (Melvin) Culbert of Austin, MN., and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband Gordon, brothers Melvin (Evelyn) Culbert of Austin, MN, Gerald and Dorothy Culbert of LeSeuer, MN, sisters Dorothy and Robert Sullivan of Austin MN, Lola and Harm Loverink of Rose Creek, MN., and June Taylor of Albert Lea, MN.

A special thank you to Angela Dolan and Marie Loverink for all they did for her, and for being with her until the end. A memorial service will take place Saturday, January 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main Street, Caledonia, MN. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be in Zion Ev. Cemetery in Brownsville, MN. Online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.