Defending champs open with a win in Hayfield Published 9:44 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The No. 1 ranked Hayfield boys basketball team opened its season with a strong showing as it beat No. 9 Martin County West 48-32 in Hayfield Friday.

The Vikings (1-0 overall) were led by junior Zander Jacobson, who put up 20 points and 23 rebounds.

Hayfield scoring: Zander Jacobson, 20; Ethan Pack, 13; Isaac Matti, 11; Damarri Boysen, 2; Jack Beck, 2