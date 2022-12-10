Community Salute: Holidays outside Published 6:17 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Christmas at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center just feels right.

On a night that had snow predicted later in the evening, the Nature Center put on a perfect night of activities with their Merry and Bright Night, which resembled Christmas in the East, but with some extra touches.

Candlelit trails and stories in the cabin were just part of the unique touches that only the Nature Center can provide.

None of us should be worried about getting out in the cold because we are Minnesotans, but the fact that the Nature Center added such fun activities to include everything it offers was a fun touch that will contribute to the memories we hope families came away with.

Our only wish was to have a little more snow, or even better some light falling snow that would have added atmosphere to the night. Sure it came later, but when you’re creating Christmas memories, the atmosphere just adds that extra touch.

Even still, Thursday night’s celebration of the holidays at the Nature Center feels like a tradition in the making. A moment to build on in the years to come.

These are the things at the heart of many of Austin’s activities. Traditions, and Thursday night’s tradition is a rich one to keep going through the years.