Cherice Hays, 67

Cherice “Cheri” Kathryn Hays, 67, of Stewartville, MN, was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Methodist Hospital. She was born on October 13, 1955 in Munising, MI to George “Ray” and Nancy (Flynn) Morrison. Cheri lived in Munising, MI until 1967, and then spent the rest of her life in the Rochester, MN area.

Cheri loved all animals, especially dogs and horses. She followed her dream of working with animals, and graduated from Meredith Manor in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Equestrian Studies. Cheri married Chad Hays on December 27th, 1986 at Saint John the Evangelist of Rochester, MN. Together they had three children: Jason, Joseph, and Bridget.

Cheri was a vivacious and affectionate woman, who could make fast friends with anyone. She loved to talk with family and friends, and enjoyed working with other people. Cheri worked at Charter House for 16 years, and touched the hearts of many co-workers and residents while there. Cheri was an avid and talented gardener. She kept beautiful flowers in and around her home. Cheri also loved to travel, which she did frequently with her husband, Chad. She felt blessed that she was able to visit Hawaii, Jamaica, and Ireland, among other places. Cheri was proud and delighted to be a mother and grandmother, and loved to shop for family, friends, and pets.

Cheri is survived by her husband, Chad Hays; children, Jason, Joseph, and Bridget Hays; mother, Nancy Morrison; daughter-in-law, Ali (Joe) Hays; grandchildren, Avery and Sydney Hays; uncles, Dan and Tim Flynn; and aunt, Colleen Cyrus.

Cheri was preceded in death by her father, Ray Morrison; grandparents, David and Ester Flynn; aunts, Pat LaFleur, Connie Stickling, Gerri Delboccio, Molly Zalanskas, and Penny Sims.

Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11th 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home Rochester – Chapel, with 1hr of visitation prior to the service.

Cheri planned to spend her retirement volunteering at the local animal shelter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester in loving memory of Cheri. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com