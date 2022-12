Cardinals girls lose to ACGE Published 10:10 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons by a score of 72-29 in LeRoy Friday.

Miranda Nagel had 10 points for LO (0-2 overall).

LO scoring: Miranda Nagel, 10; Jordan Runde, 8; Jenna Olson, 6; Maddie Huntley, 4; Maria Alamarz-Nolt, 1