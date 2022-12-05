Betty L. Merten, 80

Betty L. Merten, age 80 of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Legacy of Brownsdale. Betty Lenore Konken was born November 3, 1942, at home in rural Route 1 Brownsdale, Minnesota, to Frederick and Margaret (Schmidt) Konken. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Waltham, Minnesota. Betty attended country school near Brownsdale until 5th grade when she started elementary school in Brownsdale. She attended her high school years in Hayfield, Minnesota and graduated from Hayfield High School in 1961. Following graduation, Betty started working as a nanny until beginning her 36-year career as a CNA at Fieldcrest Nursing Home. On July 17, 1976, she was united in marriage to Nathan Merten at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Brownsdale. Betty was a lifelong member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale where she was active in Ladies Aide and helped with treasury. She loved going for drives, playing cards, going shopping, fashion, and her Caribou Coffee. Betty was a kindhearted person who loved everybody. She always cherished her time spent with family and loved the holidays. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her three exchange daughters, Jessika (Robert) Gaul of Owatonna, MN, Enith (Leandro Martinez Royano) Espino Villarreal of Santander Cantabria, Spain, Marina (Thomas) Manzoni of Malan, Italy; sister, Eleanore (Darrel) Gordon of Adams, MN; brother, Donald (Leah) Konken of Brownsdale, MN; niece and nephew, Lisa (Dan) Landherr of Wyoming, MN, Paul (Amanda Mundform) Gordon of Brownsdale, MN; exchange nieces and nephews, Irene Bernal, Miguel Spada, Ahmet Ayca, and Alican Ayca; special friend, Robert Holvick of Brownsdale, MN; flower girl, Karen Havlovic; and ringbearer, Terry MacVey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan of 39 years on August 21, 2015; parents, Frederick and Margaret Konken; infant brother; and two nieces, Marianne Konken and Elizabeth Konken.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.