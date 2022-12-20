Ask A Trooper: Yellow signs are warning and advisory signs Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I’ve seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don’t say “limit” on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn’t illegal but not a good idea.

Answer: The white signs are regulatory signs. Yellow signs are warning and advisory signs. You could see the yellow signs in areas such as curves, winding roads, etc. to help inform motorists about what is safe.

Regulatory

Red: Prohibits and commands

White: Regulates

Warning

Yellow: Warns

Yellow-green: Warns and controls pedestrian and bicycle crossings and school areas

Orange: Warns and controls in construction zones

Informational

Green: Guides and informs

Blue: Describes services for motorists

Brown: Indicates historic, cultural, or recreational sites

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)