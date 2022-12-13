Ask A Trooper: Buses not required to pull trailer Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?

Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency exits need to be unobstructed. Items including band equipment would need to be contained so it doesn’t slide around the compartment.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter:MSPPIO_SOUTH