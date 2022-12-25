Area in winter weather advisory through early Monday morning

Published 5:57 pm Sunday, December 25, 2022

By Daily Herald

The National Weather Service has placed our area into a winter weather advisory through 3 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the NWS, the area can expect between 1 to 3 inches of snow across Mower, Dodge and Fillmore counties, which could possibly cause slippery conditions.

Monday will have a high of around 6 with wind chill values to dip as low -15 beneath cloudy skies. However, what will follow later in the week will be a warm up with a high of 25 Tuesday and 34 Wednesday.

 

