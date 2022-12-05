Bruins win sixth straight game with a victory over Minot
Published 9:16 am Monday, December 5, 2022
The Austin Bruins mauled their way to a sixth straight victory when they topped the Minot Minotauros 5-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Josh Giuliani finished with a hat trick for Austin and he now has 11 goals on the season.
The Bruins now hold a 10-point lead in the race for the Central Division title.
Ethan Robertson stopped 22 shots for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 0 1 – 1
Austin 1 3 1 – 5
First period
(A) Josh Giuliani (Jack Malinski) 15:15
Second period
(A) Giuliani (Ocean Wallace, Gavin Morrissey) 4:55
(A) Walter Zacher (Matys Brassard, Nate Looft) 8:32
(A) Morrissey (Sam Christiano, Bryan Gilman) 17:26
Third period
(M) Chase LaPinta (Hunter Longhi, John Emmons) 2:49
(A) giuliani (empty net) 16:41
Shots: Austin – 36; Minot – 23
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Minot – 0-for-6