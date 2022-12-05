Bruins win sixth straight game with a victory over Minot Published 9:16 am Monday, December 5, 2022

The Austin Bruins mauled their way to a sixth straight victory when they topped the Minot Minotauros 5-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Josh Giuliani finished with a hat trick for Austin and he now has 11 goals on the season.

The Bruins now hold a 10-point lead in the race for the Central Division title.

Ethan Robertson stopped 22 shots for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 0 1 – 1

Austin 1 3 1 – 5

First period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Jack Malinski) 15:15

Second period

(A) Giuliani (Ocean Wallace, Gavin Morrissey) 4:55

(A) Walter Zacher (Matys Brassard, Nate Looft) 8:32

(A) Morrissey (Sam Christiano, Bryan Gilman) 17:26

Third period

(M) Chase LaPinta (Hunter Longhi, John Emmons) 2:49

(A) giuliani (empty net) 16:41

Shots: Austin – 36; Minot – 23

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Minot – 0-for-6