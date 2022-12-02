2-4 inches of snow possible Thursday

Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin area is preparing for possibly up to four inches of snow Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the day will start out partly sunny before the system begins moving in later Thursday afternoon. The snow will mainly start after 5 p.m and continue through Thursday night with 2-4 inches of snow possible.

There is a 40% chance of snow possible before noon on Friday with the day remaining cloudy the rest of the day.

A high of 35 and low of 28 are predicted Thursday.

