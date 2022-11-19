Zonta kicking off its annual anti-violence campaign Published 6:11 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

People encouraged to show their support

The Zonta Club of Austin will have new flags at the Peace Plaza, across from the Government Center for the Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Going forward you will see orange flags flying rather than the yellow ones as before. The Jail and Justice Center will have orange lights shining for the 16 days to show support for the initiative.

Austin’s Zonta Club had asked businesses to put orange lights in their windows for this event.

There are signs available that can be posted in windows for businesses and there are also signs you can place in your yard.

To get more information, call 507-438-4330.