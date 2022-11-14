TubaChristmas moving to MacPhail Dec. 3 Published 4:16 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Austin’s annual holiday tuba extravaganza is moving to a new home.

The annual Merry TubaChristmas will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3, at the MacPhail Center for Music. In years past the event has been held at the Paramount Theatre and Austin High School’s Knowlton Auditorium.

Following this year’s performance, those attending will be able to take a tour of the MacPhail Center for Music in AHS’s annex.

Tuba, sousaphone, baritone and euphonium players are invited to take part in TubaChristmas. Registration is $10 per player. Registration/breakfast will be provided for players at 8:30 a.m. with rehearsal set to begin at 9 a.m. followed by the performance.

Music will be provided if needed.

For more information, call 1-507-437-4563.