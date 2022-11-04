Sarah Lysne: The joy of doing yoga Published 6:25 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

About four years ago, I was spending an hour or two each week attending yoga classes.

Sometimes my daughter would join me. It is always easier when another person encourages you to carve out time for exercise.

For a year, I made yoga part of my life. My daughter and I bought expensive yoga mats. We enjoyed shopping for yoga work out wear, and we looked forward to visiting with the friends we attended classes with.

After I was diagnosed with ALS, I continued to attend yoga classes, but as my arms became weaker, I wasn’t able to do some of the poses. For awhile I was able to do some alternative poses, but when the disease started to effect my balance, I decided to quit going.

Last week I was visiting with a friend about things to do in the winter, and she suggested that I try chair yoga. I knew I wouldn’t be able to do all of the poses, but I wanted to try it.

I attended my first class last week, and I loved it! I had to improvise many of the poses, but my goal was to keep moving, and I did pretty well.

The surprising part was the emotional boost this experience gave to me. I was in a room doing yoga with a group of nonjudgmental people, and I was able to add another joy to my list.