Ruth “Ruthie” A. Anderson, 73

Ruth “Ruthie” A. Anderson, age 73, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Ruth Ann Jacobson was born May 6, 1949, in Austin, Minnesota, to George and Violet (Otto) Jacobson. She grew up and attended school in Austin, graduating from Austin High School in 1967. Ruthie was united in marriage to her sweetheart Marlin “Marley” Anderson in September of 1968, two weeks before Marley left for Vietnam. They recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. The couple moved to Germany while Marley was in the service and then returned to Austin following his honorable discharge. Ruthie worked as a housekeeper for many homes and cleaned the police station. She enjoyed sewing, word finds, playing solitaire, collecting cow figurines, and painting customized wooden names that Marley created. Her toughest job was keeping Marley in line. Ruthie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Marlin “Marley” Anderson of Austin, MN; brother, Donald (Justine) Jacobson of Trenton, FL; close friends, Sandy (Fran) Skinness of Austin, MN, Julie (Brian) Bronner of Austin, MN, Brad (Amy) Skinness of Glenville, MN, and Vicky (Bruce) Wiechmann of Brownsdale, MN, Kelly (Erik) Campbell of Brownsdale, MN, Katie (Brent) Young of Austin, MN, Megan (Andy) Link of Brownsdale, MN; and many bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Violet Jacobson.

A visitation for Ruthie will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.