Republicans hold seats in District 23 House, Senate races

Sen. Gene Dornink and Representative Patricia Mueller have both secured second terms in their respective races Tuesday evening.

Dornink, a republican, defeated Democratic challenger Brandon Lawhead, who ran on a platform of “Let’s meet in the middle,” by a tally of 20,275 to 13,051.

Meanwhile, in the House District 23B race, Mueller won her second go-around by just over 1,500 votes over former Austin mayor Tom Stiehm by a count of 8,336 to 6,786.

Both Dornink and Mueller won in new districts following redistricting earlier this year due to the census count.

Bennett claims win 23A

Next door, in House District 23A, Republican Peggy Bennett won a fifth term over Democratic challenger Mary Hinnenkamp, 12,040 to 6252.