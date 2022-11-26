Photos: Home for Christmas — Austinites celebrate a bright Hometown Christmas

Santa Claus waves as he and others make their way to the main stage during the Hometown Christmas celebration Friday night in downtown Austin. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The festive workers of Just Take the Cake Too serve people prior to the start of a Hometown Christmas Friday night in downtown Austin. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A youngster gets an elevated view of a Hometown Christmas as emcee Paul Pruitt, Santa Claus and Merry Elf lead the people in Christmas carols Friday night in downtown Austin. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com