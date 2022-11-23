Nexus-Gerard Awarded $500K through The Hormel Foundation Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing has been awarded a grant of $500,000 by The Hormel Foundation toward the addition of the new Family Center on their campus, formerly the estate of Jay C. Hormel.

“We are incredibly grateful for this tremendous support from The Hormel Foundation in cooperation with the United Way of Mower County,” said long-time Austin resident Karen Wolf, executive director of Nexus-Gerard. “This will be an important resource for local and visiting families who turn to Nexus-Gerard for support in healing from trauma and mental health challenges.”

Youth who have families actively engaged in their mental health treatment processes have better outcomes. The Family Center will provide families a designated, inviting space to engage, heal and move forward. Designed to create a calm, warm environment from the first step inside the door, the Family Center will include private family spaces and space for support groups.

Construction on the Family Center began this fall and is expected to wrap up in Spring 2023. The Joseph Company of Austin has been selected to lead the effort. Nexus-Gerard continues to secure community support for this $1.2 million project.