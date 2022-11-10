Mark Allen Lysne, 69, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Blue Heron Senior Living in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Mark was born on August 28, 1953, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Maurice and Henrietta Lysne.

Mark had a photographic memory and had a thirst for knowledge. Mark graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1971. He then went on to college and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a major in business administration and a minor in computer science. Post-graduation, he moved to the Washington, DC area where he lived and worked until he relocated to Florida in 2015.

Mark had many hobbies and interests including gardening, growing tropical and carnivorous plants in his greenhouse and fishing. His passion was carnivorous plants. He volunteered at Green Spring Gardens for many years and lead the design and installation of a carnivorous plant bog.

He is survived by his mother, Henrietta J. Lysne, 3 sisters and brothers-in-law, Violet (Wayne) Kearns, Pam (Ron) Vokoun, Angela (Gerry) Cecci and brother and sister-in-law Darwin (Barb) Lysne, aunts, uncles, cousins, 8 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Lysne and niece, Tami Vokoun.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2pm-5pm at Moscow Town Hall, 24225 885th Avenue, Austin, Minnesota.

Donations may be sent to:

Meadowview Biological Research Station, 8390 Fredericksburg Tnpk. Woodford, VA 22580 Donate online at www.pitcherplant.org/donate/html