Judy Kay Rataczak, 82

Judith Kay Burgess Rataczak, 82, of South Haven, Minnesota, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 19th.

She was born on August 8, 1940, in Austin, MN, to Donald and Katie (Hanson) Burgess. After graduating from Austin High School in 1958, Judy moved to Minneapolis to study nursing at St. Barnabas, where she graduated with a nursing diploma in 1961. Nursing was one of Judy’s great passions, and she was a gifted nurse to all her patients; she passed on this love of nursing to her daughter, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

Judy married William Rataczak in 1962, and the couple settled in Minneapolis. In 1974, Judy and Bill moved to Lake Sylvia, outside South Haven, where they raised their family. Over the ensuing decades, Judy continued to build out a full and rich life. She was deeply involved in her church, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Saint Cloud; became a gifted quilter and treasured her time with her beloved quilt group, the Rubys; remained strongly connected with her Austin family, whom she loved dearly; traveled the world with her husband; and, beginning in 1996, welcomed a succession of grandchildren, who were preeminent joys in her life. Judy was also an avid reader who loved her monthly book group gatherings, and passed on to her children and grandchildren a love of continual learning. Judy showed up for all the people she loved, with a listening ear, a warm hug, and a loving presence. She set an example to all who knew her for the value she placed on investing in a community of family and friends.

As with any full and vibrant life, Judy’s was not without its hardships. These were greeted with unwavering faith, quiet bravery, and a fierce determination to live fully in the face of those challenges. This is a legacy she leaves with all who were witness to her authentic and faithful life.

Judy is survived by her husband, William Rataczak; son, Michael Rataczak; son and daughter-in-law, James and Joan Rataczak; daughter, Sarah Rataczak; and beloved grandchildren, Natalie, Jens, Eric, Jack, Grace, Leo, Max, and Henry; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sharon Burgess; sister, Colleen Wakeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 4-7 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud. A reception will follow in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. The family asks that any memorial donations be made in Judy’s memory to St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged to protect the vulnerable.

