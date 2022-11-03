James P. Scott, 71

Our brother, uncle, cousin, and friend James Paul Scott, 71 years 10 months passed peacefully on October 25th, 2022, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA. Born and raised in Austin, MN to Earl and Deloris (Fisher) Scott on December 8th, 1950, Jim grew up alongside two sisters and one brother. A rebel rouser at heart, Jim particularly enjoyed engaging in the typical shenanigans of youth alongside his brother, resulting in many stories and laughs to last his lifetime. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968. He very proudly served his country outside of Pleiku in south Vietnam during the height of the war and was honorably discharged as a Private First Class in 1971. After returning home from the war, Jim was united in marriage to his former spouse Jackie McClary in Austin in 1972 and became a proud father of a son, Derick James Scott. Jim held various positions throughout the years, notably having attended college and obtaining his boiler license. Jim retired to Dorchester, IA where he lived out his passions as an avid sportsman and hunter, enjoying the peace and beauty of nature for hours on end. Jim is now reunited with his younger brother Larry Scott, who unexpectedly passed in 1983. Jim also joins his parents Earl and Deloris (Fisher) Scott in addition to his two nieces. Survivors include his son Derick Scott, Austin, Sisters Sandra (Jerry Longworth) Hunn of Austin, Cathy (Marty) Bishop of Arlington, WI, three nieces and five nephews, an Aunt Anita Fox of Cottage Grove, MN and many cousins, great nieces, and great nephews. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Grandview Cemetery in Austin with military honors on Saturday November 12th at 11:00 am. A light lunch will follow the services at the American Legion in Austin.

“Not everyone who lost his life in Vietnam died there. Not everyone who came home from Vietnam ever left there.”