Institute launches Young Scientist Program Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The Hormel Institute is launching the Young Scientist Program in partnership with Austin Public Schools.

The program will engage 6-8 grade students from IJ Holton Intermediate School and Ellis Middle School that are interested in biomedical research and science fields.

“Students will gain knowledge through exploration, relevance, relationships, rigor, and results,” said Kelly Vincelette, The Hormel Institute’s Community Outreach and Education Manager. “Each student will have the opportunity to work on their own personal research experiment. Through these types of programs, we hope to inspire the next generation of scientists.”

The students will be placed in research laboratories throughout the Institute to learn through observation and hands-on experiences and to explore biomedical research.

“This opportunity is open to all students with an interest or curiosity in science,” said IJ Holton Principal Dewey Schara. “We are so excited to start this partnership with the Institute and feel so fortunate to work, live, and learn in a community that makes opportunities like this accessible to all our students.”

This program was made possible through a donation to The Hormel Institute Education Fund. This new fund supports current and future education initiatives for student learning opportunities at The Hormel Institute.