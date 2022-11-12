In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:13 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

An article in a recent magazine states that ‘‘playing bridge is a creative process” and also that “partnership is a creative process.” The basis for this consensus is an agreement on bidding and defensive style, what we call Standard American. The best way to achieve this is to do what our director Dave Ring highly recommends. Fill out a convention card together with your partner. Transparency is the key. The opponents are at liberty to read your card, thereby having an accurate description of how you bid. But what is more important is that you and your partner both know what you have agreed on. In duplicate bridge, nothing is more satisfying than an effective partnership.

Four full tables played on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m.

First place winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday we played six full tables, again start time is 11:30 a.m., winners were:

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third place, Renee Smith and Dave Ruan

Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

We welcome players from Mason City, Chester, and Northwood, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Austin. All bridge players are welcome to join us on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center; starting time is always 11:30 a.m.