Grand Meadow man injured in Spring Valley Published 8:36 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A Grand Meadow man was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Terry Winjum Allard, 62, was injured when the 2012 Dodge Caravan he was driving collided with a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by an unidentified 16-year-old at the intersection of Highway 63 and East Main Street in Spring Valley at around 3:26 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Allard was traveling northbound on Highway 63 and the teen was traveling eastbound.

Allard was transported to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The teen was also transported to St. Marys. There was no indication as to the severity of the injuries.

The Spring Valley Fire Department and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office responded.