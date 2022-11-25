Evie Mohrfeld: Trips full of holiday fun and nostalgia Published 5:46 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

The holiday season has officially opened, and we are taking a nostalgic look at Christmas past.

It was November when we began our season with the production “White Christmas.” A motor coach took us to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin’s Fireside Theatre, which hosted this holiday classic. Originally the show featured Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye along with Donna Reed and Vera Ellen. This army-themed movie hits close to our hearts each Christmas season.

Dec. 15: In keeping with the nostalgic theme, we will be hosting a motorcoach trip to another annual favorite — “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

It’s hosted by and located at the beautiful historic Saint Paul Hotel. Now in its 16th year, this performance comes to life as a live 1940s WCCO radio drama, complete with an onstage sound effects master.

George Bailey’s story (played by James Stewart in the movie) remains as heartwarming as ever, as he is shown how his life touched so many others; an annual story that is the true Christmas meaning.

Can you recall when this story first played?

We will depart at 10 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot. The trip is open to the public and includes a thee-course meal and dessert before and during the show. The storyline take us back to where many fond memories have been made with the true meaning of Christmas.

Make this your early Christmas gift for you and starting a new tradition by spending time with friends, in what perhaps could be an annual event for us. A few seats remain. Call 507-438-3946 for more information.

Office hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. We are located at 400 Third Avenue SE at the Mower County Senior Center.